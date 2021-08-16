Michigan AG Nessel wants higher credits for storm victims

She says the credit should be automatic and should be increased to reflect costs such as the loss of hundreds of dollars worth of food.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to increase the credits offered to customers who suffered losses because of outages.

Nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported they lost power during storms last week. Currently, customers can apply for a credit of $25.

Nessel is asking in a news release Monday that the companies raise the $25 credits required by state law that customers can apply for if they've experienced a power outage for an extended period of time. She says the credit should be automatic and should be increased to reflect costs such as the loss of hundreds of dollars worth of food.

