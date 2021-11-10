Michigan AG says she drank too much at MSU vs. U-M game, calls it 'tailgate-gate'

Nessel says she had two bloody marys on an empty stomach while attending a tailgate party and even posted a photo of herself slumped in a stadium seat.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s attorney general says she drank too much booze before the rivalry football game between Michigan and Michigan State.

Dana Nessel told her story on Facebook. She even posted a photo of herself slumped in a stadium seat with a Michigan hat covering her face.

She joked that “as long as you put enough vegetables in them, it’s practically a salad.”

"Also, I might be a terrible bartender," she wrote.

Her Facebook caption also called the situation 'tailgate-gate.'

Nessel says she felt ill inside the stadium and left. Members of the crowd helped her up the stairs, where she rode in a wheelchair to the parking lot. A designated driver took her home.

"My friends recommended that I leave so as to prevent me from vomiting on any of my constituents," she said. "Polling consistently shows 'Roman showers' to be unpopular among most demographics."

"Normally I would ask my trusted friend and communications savant Kelly Rossman-McKinney for advice on how to best handle this crisis, but she died last night, so I can’t," she wrote.

Nessel says she's “human” and sometimes she screws up.

In the future, she pledges to stay away from drinking on an empty stomach and bloody marys, "cause it’s gonna take a while to get that taste out of my mouth," she said.

Nessel is running for reelection in 2022.

