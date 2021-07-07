Michigan auditor to review accuracy of nursing home deaths

Michigan says 5,680 long-term care residents and 77 staff have died, accounting for 29% of nearly 19,800 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan auditors will review the accuracy of the number of coronavirus deaths linked to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Auditor General Doug Ringler agreed to conduct a comprehensive study at the request of House Oversight Committee Chairman Steven Johnson. Johnson is among Republican lawmakers who've questioned if there is an undercount and who've criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for letting hospitalized COVID-19 patients return to nursing homes. There is no direct evidence the policy led to infections.

Michigan says 5,680 long-term care residents and 77 staff have died, accounting for 29% of nearly 19,800 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.