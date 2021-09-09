Michigan budget boosts child care, keeps caregiver pay hike

Michigan will make more kids eligible for child care subsidies, equip state troopers with body cameras and make permanent a pandemic wage hike for caregivers under the next state budget.
The bipartisan spending plan also will boost payments for child care providers and enable them to give $1,000 bonuses to new or existing staff.
Michigan's savings account will grow by $500 million as a result of the plan.
As part of the deal, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to a Republican-written provision to prevent the state and local governments from issuing coronavirus vaccine requirements that go beyond plans outlined by President Joe Biden.
RELATED VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer holds roundtable talk about back-to-school protocols amid pandemic
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.