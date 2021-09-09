Michigan budget boosts child care, keeps caregiver pay hike

As part of the deal, Gov. Whitmer agreed to a Republican-written provision to prevent the state and local governments from issuing vaccine mandate.

Michigan will make more kids eligible for child care subsidies, equip state troopers with body cameras and make permanent a pandemic wage hike for caregivers under the next state budget.

The bipartisan spending plan also will boost payments for child care providers and enable them to give $1,000 bonuses to new or existing staff.

Michigan's savings account will grow by $500 million as a result of the plan.

As part of the deal, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to a Republican-written provision to prevent the state and local governments from issuing coronavirus vaccine requirements that go beyond plans outlined by President Joe Biden.

