x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Michigan budget boosts child care, keeps caregiver pay hike

As part of the deal, Gov. Whitmer agreed to a Republican-written provision to prevent the state and local governments from issuing vaccine mandate.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Detroit. Michigan will make more kids eligible for child care subsidies, equip all state troopers with body cameras and make permanent a pandemic wage hike for nursing home workers and other caregivers under the next state budget, poised for initial approval Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP, File)

Michigan will make more kids eligible for child care subsidies, equip state troopers with body cameras and make permanent a pandemic wage hike for caregivers under the next state budget. 

The bipartisan spending plan also will boost payments for child care providers and enable them to give $1,000 bonuses to new or existing staff. 

Michigan's savings account will grow by $500 million as a result of the plan. 

As part of the deal, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to a Republican-written provision to prevent the state and local governments from issuing coronavirus vaccine requirements that go beyond plans outlined by President Joe Biden.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer holds roundtable talk about back-to-school protocols amid pandemic

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 