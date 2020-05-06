Campgrounds across the state reopening

Some private and county-owned campgrounds are open, state park campgrounds reopening June 22.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Three county-owned campgrounds in Muskegon County are now open for the season.

Friday, June 5, more than 30 campsites at Pioneer County Park on scenic Driver were occupied. More will likely be taken in the coming weeks as family seek out recreational opportunities that weren't available during the state's stay-home executive order.

Muskegon County also reopened campgrounds at Meinert and Blue lake County Parks.

Park staff have been working since mid-April to be ready for the delayed opening caused by COVID-19.

"It's exciting," said Pioneer County Park Ranger Randall Allen.

Seasonal campers were the first to set up at the campground last week. Friday transient campers started arriving to set up tents and RVs.

"To see those coming in here it's a new opportunity to show what we've got," Allen said.

Park staff will be cleaning and disinfecting park restrooms and showers more frequently.

"We're doing all we can, we just want the campers and their families to have a good time," Allen said.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced rustic state forest campgrounds will reopen June 10, followed by state park campgrounds June 22.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.