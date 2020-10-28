Michigan voters can change their vote before election day

Michigan voters have until 10 a.m. on Nov. 2 to spoil their ballot. The request must be made in person at their local clerk's office.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Nearly half of registered voters in the city of Norton Shores requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 general election. So far, around 80 percent of those ballots have been returned to the clerk's office.

In some cases, voters who mailed in or dropped off their ballot several weeks ago are now questioning their vote and asking to vote again.

"They're thinking now, 'wait a minute, is that what I chose?'" said Norton Shores Clerk Shelly Stibitz. "They just want to come and make sure, and that's fine. You can come in and change your vote."

To date, 122 ballots have been spoiled or surrendered in Norton Shores.

"So that's keeping us busy," said Stibitz.

No matter the reason, Michigan voters can request a new ballot in person at their local clerk's office until 10 a.m. Nov. 2.

"We verify that you are who you say you are and we go up into the secure room where we keep them and get your ballot and spoil it," said Stibitz.

With election day less than one week away, Michigan clerks say voters should hand-deliver their absentee ballot and not be relying on the postal service.

"I trust the mail, but I just think for your own security and to know that we received it, go ahead and bring it in," said Stibitz.

In Norton Shores a secure ballot drop box is located at the front entrance to city hall, and just inside the door by the clerk's office.

Local clerk offices around the state will be open this Saturday, and in some municipalities they will be open on Sunday too.

