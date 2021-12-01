Michigan company recalls products sold at Meijer, stores nationwide

Michigan-based Alexander & Hornung has recalled all their fully-cooked pork products sold at Meijers across the state and other stores nationwide.

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — A St. Clair Shores-based company has recalled some of their products that may be contaminated with listeria. Consumers who have products with certain expiration dates are urged to throw them away.

Alexander & Hornung, a unit of the Perdue Premium Meat Company, has recalled around 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday (FSIS).

The possibly contaminated food has been shipped to retail stores nationwide. The products that are subject to recall have expiration dates listed here.

There have not been any confirmed illnesses due to the products yet. The FSIS urges anyone concerned about their health as a result of a recalled product to contact a healthcare provider.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.