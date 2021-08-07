Michigan conservation officer rescues man injured in woods

Police were told that the man had gone to the Whiskey Creek area near Custer, northwest of Grand Rapids, to prepare tree stands for the upcoming deer hunting season.

CUSTER, Mich. — An elderly man was rescued Tuesday nearly 11 hours after falling about 30 feet from a tree and injuring his back in a remote, wooded area of western Michigan.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says a conservation officer located the 75-year-old man who was able to call 911 before his cellphone lost reception.

Authorities were told that the man had gone to the Whiskey Creek area near Custer, northwest of Grand Rapids, to prepare tree stands for the upcoming deer hunting season.

Conservation officer Josiah Killingbeck found the man's truck and a set of footprints. The injured man was at the base of a large oak tree. He later was airlifted to a trauma center.

