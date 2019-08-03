SANDUSKY, Ohio — A Michigan couple was arrested Tuesday after the pair allegedly had sex in a Kalahari Indoor Waterpark hot tub before trying to flee police and security.

According to an Erie County Sheriff's Office report, deputies were called to the resort for guests who were refusing to leave.

When deputies arrived, security informed them that a man and a woman were caught having sex in the hot tub. When the couple was confronted by a lifeguard, the man reportedly became irate and "at one point almost smacked the lifeguard," the report states.

Deputies spoke with the man, identified as Kamden Mack, 25, of Ann Arbor, Mich. He allegedly smelled of alcohol, according to the deputy's report.

Mack began yelling and denied having sex in the hot tub before he was warned about his disorderly behavior. He eventually agreed to leave if he could retrieve his sandals from the hot tub area.

When the couple couldn't find their sandals, Mack became upset again and began cursing loudly, despite the families with small children nearby. When deputies threatened to arrest him, Mack agreed to leave and the couple was escorted to the lockers near the front entrance. Deputies told them security would take them to their hotel room to retrieve the rest of their belongings.

As the deputies were leaving the property, they were called back upon learning the couple tried to run from security.

Security officers pinned Mack to the ground and he was handcuffed and placed under arrest. Mack continued to scream and refused to walk so that two deputies had to escort him outside to a patrol car. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Taylor Coats, of Hudson, Mich., remained inside.

According to the report, Mack used his feet to push off the patrol car and refused to sit inside it. A deputy threatened Mack with a Taser but he continued to resist.

Once Mack was placed in the back seat, a deputy could hear him fiddling with his handcuffs. The rear passenger door of the cruiser did not have a safety lock due to previous repairs, allowing Mack to escape.

Mack took off running through the parking lot toward the convention center, ignoring commands to stop. As he ran through the employee parking lot, Mack ran into a car and was tackled to the ground. He was placed in a sergeant's patrol car and charged with escape, persisting disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Back inside, Coats was found in her hotel room. She was arrested on charges of persistent disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing without incident.