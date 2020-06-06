Michigan creates task force to battle unemployment fraud

On Friday, state leaders admitted that part of the delay is due to an increase in criminal fraud.

LANSING, Mich. — On a national level unemployment numbers are starting to head in the right direction but here in Michigan thousands are still waiting on their unemployment benefits.

The state is taking action to try and crackdown on the problem. A new task force has been created that includes the Attorney General's office and Michigan State Police.

"The goal of this task force is going to be to identify and prosecute those who have committed fraud against the unemployment insurance program," says David Tanay with the AG's office.

Leaders say the problem is widespread as they have now flagged more than 300,000 unemployment claims.

"My message to those who think this is a crime they can easily get away with or that we won't notice you I encourage you to think again, we are watching and we will take enforcement action," says Colonel Gasper with Michigan State Police.

