SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) - Developers of high-end homes in the Lake Michigan sand dunes are using a 114-year-old document in a legal dispute against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Holland residents Jeff and Peg Padnos, operating under North Shores of Saugatuck LLC, filed a quiet title action this month against the federal agency. They're working toward developing 23 homes near Saugatuck Dunes State Park, some of which would be built on Lake Michigan dune grass while others would be along the Kalamazoo River.

The developers say the Army Corps violated a century-old agreement by extending its right-of-way after rebuilding walls along the channel between the Kalamazoo River and Lake Michigan. The action asks a judge to clarify ownership of property that abuts the Army Corps Kalamazoo River channel.

The Army Corps has a month to respond to the suit.

