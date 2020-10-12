Michigan diner violates state order, re-opens to dine-in customers

John Parney, the owner of the Quincy Diner, decided to reopen for business Dec. 7, and is in violation of Michigan's shut down order.

QUINCY, Mich. — Last month, Jimmy's Roadhouse in Newaygo decided to stay open for dine-in customers in defiance of the Michigan Government shut down.

Now a restaurant owner in Quincy, Michigan has decided to do the same thing, citing the health of his wife depends on it.

"It came down to the fact that we either fight for our business or lose it," said John Parney, who's owned the Quincy Diner for the past 3 years. "This is how I live."

The restaurant opened for dine-in customers on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in violation of the partial shutdown ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that halts dine-in service through Dec. 20.

"After the Governor decided to extend the shut down for 3 more weeks, we just had to open up," said Parney. "It wasn't an easy decision, but we did it because it's what we needed to do to survive."

Parney says the Health Department is aware that he's re-opened and has already stopped by and issued a cease and desist, yet adds that he'll continue to stay open and welcome dine-in patrons.

"Since we re-opened, people have been coming and supporting us," said Parney. "At the same time, I have a lot of friends who lean the other way."

Parney says he believes COVID-19 is real and is taking every precaution to ensure any customers who choose to come can feel safe.

"We sanitize everything," said Parney. "When patrons leave, we sanitize their seating area, as well as the menus."

Parney says the bills have been piling up both at the Diner as well as at home, where his wife is facing a life-or-death health issue.

"Three years ago, my wife was diagnosed with stage-4 colon cancer," said Parney. "We have good insurance but there's always still those expenses that insurance doesn't cover.

"Part of the decision behind re-opening is so that my wife doesn't have to worry about paying a bill."

Parney expects the state to come visit the Diner anytime and likely levy fines against him, but says he's contacted legal help and plans to continue his fight.

"If the state wants to come in and start being silly and fining me $20,000 a day, it probably won't take long before you see Quincy Diner close its doors for the final time," said Parney. "This decision isn't out of defiance for the government; it's for our livelihood.

"It was just a matter of, do it or lose, and we didn't want to lose."

