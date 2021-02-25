Michigan DNR begins filling 1,200 seasonal jobs at State Parks

Seasonal staff are the face of the state parks, answering questions, registering campers, cleaning buildings, maintain trails, mowing grass and helping visitors.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Due to COVID-19, Michigan State Park campgrounds opened late in 2020, and therefor the Department of Natural Resources operated the summer camping season with a smaller than normal staff.

Camping reservations for 2021 are trending higher than normal, and the DNR is expecting to return to normal staffing levels.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced it is looking to hire more than 1,200 seasonal staffers for jobs at state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and harbors.

"This year we're already starting to recruit people," said Parks and Recreation Division Chief Ron Olson. "Anybody that's looking for a nice summer job they should apply and pick their location where they'd like to go and get their credentials in as quickly as possible."

Seasonal park-workers are paid between $10 and $11.60 an hour. Park rangers can earn between $17.75 and $24.95 an hour to carry out day-to-day operations and maintenance and other essential duties.

Learn more about the Michigan State Park openings at Michigan.gov/DNRJobs.

For the summer of 2021 Muskegon County parks need about 30 workers to fill positions as ranges, crew leaders, and dock workers. Those positions are paid between $12.75 and $13.25 an hour for crew leaders and $11.00 to $11.50 an hour for rangers.

Muskegon County's largest seasonal employer Michigan's Adventure hires around 1,300 seasonal workers. A park spokesperson tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE applications are currently being accepted. Next week the the park will post on its' social media pages the date for an a job fair which will be a virtual this year.

