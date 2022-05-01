Michigan DNR director to sign 'red flag' swimming ban

After more discussion, the Michigan DNR is expected to authorize a land use order that will close state park beaches during dangerous water conditions.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is expected to approve a proposal that would ban swimming during dangerous lake conditions at state parks.

The amendment was first introduced in July, but after public outcry, the decision was tabled to allow public review.

On Thursday, DNR Director Daniel Eichinger gave formal notice that he intends to sign the land use order to restrict beach access during "Red Flag" water conditions.

The order would allow the DNR to close state-run beaches during high winds or dangerous wave conditions. The goal is to reduce drownings and water rescues.

Surfers would be exempt from the ban.

The DNR office confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the order has not been signed at the time of this report.

The ban will take effect on May 1, 2022.

See the full order here:

