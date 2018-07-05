Two Michigan conservation officers are being hailed as heroes for saving a 25-year-old Baraga County woman from plunging down a 70-foot cliff into icy Lake Superior.

The woman, whose name was not released, called 911 for help at about 8:35 p.m. Thursday, telling dispatchers in Negaunee Township that she was grasping at tree roots to keep from falling off a cliff overlooking the lake but couldn't give an exact location.

Michigan conservation officers David Miller and Kyle McQueer responded to the call. The troopers said the woman’s phone signal was showing her location to be about 700 feet north of Haanpaa Road, which is not far from the Village of L’Anse, to the north.

“Just as we passed Hannapaa road, we were flagged down by an individual who could hear someone hollering for help from somewhere down the cliff,” Miller said in a written statement.

The pair found the woman part way down the cliff. McQueer stayed above the woman while Miller continued down until he reached her and held her in place.

“She told me she had Huntington’s disease, and had very little-to-no strength in her arms and legs,” Miller said. “She had been holding on to tree roots to keep her from falling the rest of the way down the cliff and onto the ice below.”

Huntington’s disease is a rare hereditary condition in which the brain’s nerve cells break down gradually, affecting physical movements, cognitive abilities and emotions.

McQueer went back to their vehicle for a tow strap and then tied it to a tree, tossing the other end down to Miller.

The woman held onto the strap while Miller lifted her to a safer place on the cliff face.

Officers from other departments had begun arriving at the scene, including a Michigan State Police trooper and officers from the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community and Baraga police departments.

McQueer and a Keweenaw Bay officer tied the tow strap around the woman.

“Once she was secure, all of the officers pulled her to safety,” Miller said.

She was taken to her mother and did not seek medical attention.

The woman told officers that she wanted to see the lake and stepped over a guardrail to get closer but lost her footing and starting falling down the side of the cliff.

Miller, who is originally from L’Anse, was hired to work for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in 1996. McQueer, from Otsego, was hired in July 2017 and is currently working in his probationary period with the department.

Michigan conservation officers are fully commissioned state peace officers.

