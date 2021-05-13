Michigan entrepreneurs pitch "Float'N'Grill" on Shark Tank

The episode airs Friday at 8 p.m. on 13 On Your Side.

MICHIGAN, USA — The idea started in 2015, after Mike Bashawaty bought a boat and wanted to grill out on the lake.

"I realized real quick there wasn't enough room on board," says Bashawaty. "So the only logical thing on my mind was build a grill, put it in the water with me. Simple."

He took the idea to his friend, Jeremy Quillico, who lives in Ionia. Quillico fell in love with the product instantly.

"Basically its a floating grill," says Quillico. "Kind of what you see is what you get."

The two quickly got to work spreading the word of their new product: Float'N'Grill.

"Belleville Lake, Cass Lake, Bruin Lake, Half Moon Lake. Anywhere I could pull a boat to, we went in dropped this thing in the water, got footage, got people's feedback," says Bashawaty.

It turns out, a floating grill was a popular idea amongst Michigan's lake going community. After making a few hundred sales, they decided to try and expand the company auditioning for Shark Tank. And on their third year trying to make the show, they finally had some luck.

"We just kept making it past the next round, and we were like I can't believe this is happening," recalls Quillico.

The duo filmed their episode in Las Vegas in 2020. Mike says going before the sharks was exhilarating.

"When we were done filming, I called my father and I was like dad I've never had an adrenaline rush like that," remembers Bashawaty. "I blacked out most of the show!"

Both are incredibly thankful for the surreal opportunity and can't wait for people to see it.

"Until we see the episode to us its still something that is just in our heads you know? Like it hasn't really happened," says Quillico.

