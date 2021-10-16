x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Michigan family whose son drowned in pond donates sonar device

The AquaEye can scan two acres of water in five minutes.
Hole in the thin ice, stock image.

SHEPHERD, Mich. — A mid-Michigan couple whose 4-year-old son drowned in a pond has donated a sonar device to police to use in similar emergencies. 

John and Rachel Kenny say they bought the device with money remaining from a GoFundMe account. The AquaEye can scan two acres of water in five minutes. 

Their son, Spencer, fell through ice and drowned in a pond last December in Isabella County. 

The Shepherd Tri Township Fire Department says the outcome might have been different with the device, which can identify bodies, especially in murky water.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.