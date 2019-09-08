WASHINGTON — The state of Michigan was awarded $3.9 million in grant funding to upgrade 911 call centers.

The funding is a part of more than $109 million being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday.

The grant money will help provide basic improvements to call centers such as digital and IP network capabilities. The funding will also help implement advanced mapping systems that will make it easier to identify a 911 caller's location.

“Advances in public safety technology will allow critical information to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 networks and on to first responders,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “These 911 grant awards are a significant step toward a faster, more resilient emergency system.”

