Michigan girl, 8, drowns in Lake Huron, 2nd child rescued

EAST TAWAS, Mich. — Officials say an 8-year-old Saginaw girl drowned in Lake Huron over the weekend after she began struggling while swimming with relatives near Tawas Point State Park.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the girl was at the park Saturday with her family and they were swimming with a group when witnesses saw her and a second girl in distress in the water. Witnesses were able to get one of the girls back to the shore, but the second one went under the water's surface and never resurfaced.
The Detroit Free Press reports that the deceased girl was located about 90 minutes later by a dive team around 50 yards offshore.
