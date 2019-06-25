EAST LANSING, Mich. — Vandals targeted the Michigan GOP headquarters in Lansing again.

Monday night, three new messages were painted on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters after graffiti was discovered over the weekend.

State party officials provided photos of the graffiti, which included "F--- ICE" and "F--- Cox," which is directed at the Michigan GOP's chairman Laura Cox who is a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

There is also sign that appears to be an anarchy symbol, which is commonly a circle-A.

The graffiti popped up amid nationwide debate surrounding immigration and a possible sweep to deport people living in the United States illegally.

Cox said the vandals are trying to intimidate, but she says the Michigan GOP will continue to "fight for our beliefs and for our President."

Saturday evening, the original round of graffiti was found on the headquarters in Lansing. That message said "F--- ICE."

Police are investigating both incidents.

