Michigan has largest percentage of deer with coronavirus antibodies, USDA says

In a study conducted by the USDA earlier this year, roughly 76 out of 113 deer were found with SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the virus that causes COVID-19.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Researchers with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have found that Michigan has the highest percentage of deer carrying SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the virus that causes COVID-19, but is it transferrable from deer to humans?

White-tailed deer, a species found in every U.S. state except for Alaska, appear to be contracting the coronavirus in the wild, according to a USDA study conducted earlier this year.

"The survey we conducted was from January 2020 to March 2021," said Thomas DeLiberto, PhD, USDA Agency Wildlife Services.

The samples were collected from four states - Michigan, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania, with Michigan having the largest percentage of deer with SARS-CoV-2 antibodies: 67%.

"There were 113 samples taken in Michigan," added Dr. DeLiberto. "67% of those were positive with antibodies, but because those samples were from a small sample size, and they were not collected in a way that was systematic throughout the state [of Michigan], we can't extrapolate that 67% number to all the deer."

Dr. DeLiberto says he doesn't know how the deer were exposed to the virus, but adds that it's possible they got it through people, the environment, other deer or even other wildlife.

"Now that we know deer have been exposed, we need to conduct additional research surveillance that will help us fully understand the actual amount of exposure in different deer populations and the potential implication of our findings, if any, on those populations," Dr. DeLiberto said.

He went on to add that there's no evidence currently that animals play a significant role at all in spreading SARS-CoV-2, and that there's no evidence that one can get COVID-19 by eating food, including wild game or hunted game meat.

"COVID-19 is still currently a disease of people and spreading among people," Dr. DeLiberto added. "Currently, USDA is working with the state wildlife agencies and other federal and state partners to determine what are the next steps, which includes expanding surveillance of wildlife to determine if the COVID-19 virus is free-ranging in just deer, or if it's also present in predators that eat deer."

