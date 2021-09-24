Michigan high school student arrested after bringing handgun to class

The teenager at Gobles High School in Van Buren County told deputies that he had brought a handgun to school previously for "self-defense."

GOBLES, Mich — A Gobles High School student could face charges after authorities learned he had brought a handgun to school.

Friday Morning, faculty members at the high school reached out to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office to report a student who may be carrying a handgun.

During the investigation, police said the student wasn't carrying a handgun when school officials called police, but he admitted to bringing it to school previously.

The student told police he had carried and concealed the weapon for "self-defense."

Investigators found the handgun at the student's home and seized it as evidence.

Police arrested the teen. He's in the Van Buren County Jail pending arraignment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.