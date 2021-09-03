x
Michigan hosts Western Michigan after going winless at home

The Wolverines were winless at home during the pandemic-shortened season.
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh waits to lead the team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., in this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, file photo. Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are looking forward to a fresh start, opening against Western Michigan at home, after a two-win, pandemic-shortened season.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Michigan will soon get a chance to accomplish something it failed to do last season. 

The Wolverines were winless at home during the pandemic-shortened season. 

They finished 2020 with two wins, four losses and three games canceled due to a COVID-19 breakout. Michigan hosts Western Michigan on Saturday. 

The Wolverines are unranked in the preseason for the first time since coach Jim Harbaugh’s debut season in 2015. 

The Broncos were 4-2 last season, playing only Mid-American Conference schools. 

They return 19 starters on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kaleb Eleby.

