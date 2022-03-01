x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Michigan House approves GOP tax cuts; no deal with governor

The House voted Tuesday to cut the state income tax, lower the age to exempt income from taxation and create a $500 per-child tax credit.
Credit: AP
House Appropriations Committee Chair Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, left, and House Tax Policy Committee Chair Matt Hall, R-Marshall, right, speak with reporters on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Their committees passed bills that would cut the income tax rate, expand exemptions for seniors and shore up pension funds. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have agreed on a plan to cut taxes, advancing a bill that will be vetoed because there is no deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

The House voted 62-42 Tuesday to cut the state income tax from 4.25% to 3.9%, lower the age to exempt income from taxation to 62 and create a $500 per-child tax credit.

The Senate will concur with House changes soon. 

Whitmer has proposed a more targeted plan to fully restore an earned income tax credit for lower-income workers and gradually reverse a 2012 law that eliminated pension tax exemptions.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 

In Other News

New community reading program launched in Kent Co. in National Reading Month