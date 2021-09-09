Michigan House panel criticizes state unemployment agency

Republicans on the Michigan House Oversight committee have long been critical of the agency's procedures and speed of issuing benefits over the pandemic.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House Oversight committee brought in the acting Unemployment Insurance Agency director for questions Thursday about the agency's actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reps took the opportunity to get acting director Liza Estlund Olson to address how nearly 700,000 residents were notified that they'd have to reapply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and worried they would have to repay all of their assistance.

