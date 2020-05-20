Michigan House speaker says Midland will get state help

Rep. Lee Chatfield says he's already reached out to the governor and the president.

LANSING, Michigan — After two dams breached in Midland County causing historic floods and forcing thousands to evacuate, 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

Chatfield called the situation devastating, and said he has already reached out to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to pledge whatever help the legislature can provide.

"We already knew we have some tough decisions we have to make as it pertains to our budget this year," Chatfield said. "We're going to continue to roll up our sleeves, prioritize our spending to ensure areas of our state get the help they need. But...that also speaks to the required partnership I think we need right now with the federal government."

While Chatfield hopes to provide support, he noted doing so might be harder now than in normal times because state finances are being hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There are multiple issues for our state right now with COVID-19, now with the flooding, but, we're going to prioritize, just like every single family budget," Chatfield said. "We're going to do the same thing and get them the help that they need."

