Michigan inmates win right to kosher meat, cheesecake

The appeals court says vegan religious meals put a "substantial burden" on the rights of prisoners who want kosher meat and dairy to practice their Jewish faith.
DETROIT — Michigan must serve kosher meat, dairy and cheesecake to prisoners observing the Jewish Sabbath and holidays. An appeals court this week affirmed a decision by a federal judge in Detroit. 

Two men sued after the Corrections Department in 2013 adopted a vegan religious meal for prisoners of all faiths. Jewish organizations also could no longer send special food for holidays. 

The appeals court says those steps put a "substantial burden" on the rights of prisoners who want kosher meat and dairy to practice their Jewish faith. 

The court analyzed the case under a federal law that protects the exercise of religion in a confined setting.

