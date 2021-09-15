Michigan lawmaker accuses legislator of abuse, threats

A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his committee assignments after he was accused of domestic abuse and threatening another lawmaker.

MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan lawmaker was stripped of his committee assignments after a female legislator said they had a “volatile” relationship that included domestic abuse and threats.

Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian issued a statement a day after Republican Rep. Steve Marino was removed from two panels for unknown reasons.

The 29-year-old Manoogian says, “None of us are immune to a volatile relationship.”

Her statement Wednesday mentioned abuse of power and threats to her reputation but did not specify what the 32-year-old Marino allegedly did.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth disciplined Marino. He says state police are investigating. A message seeking comment was left for Marino.

“The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often comes from someone we would never expect,” Manoogian said in a statement.

"It can happen right here in our legislature, where abuse of power and threats to ruin a colleague’s reputation, as well as threats of public shaming, can be used to intimidate fellow members of the legislature."

Manoogian asks for privacy as she ensures her safety, she says.

“Our caucus is acutely aware of the challenges that come with being a female elected official and will not tolerate any threats of abuse, retribution and public embarrassment that are used to intimidate women," said Donna Lasinski, Michigan House of Representatives Democratic leader.

RELATED VIDEO: Meijer details, defends Afghanistan trip

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.