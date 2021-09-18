Michigan lawmaker gets protection order against another lawmaker

The Macomb County Republican was removed from Michigan House committees following allegations of abuse.

LANSING, Mich. — A lawyer for a Michigan lawmaker says he will challenge a personal protection order that was obtained by another legislator.

Democratic Rep. Mari Manoogian was granted an order against Rep. Steve Marino. He's a Macomb County Republican who has been removed from House committees.

The order could conflict with Marino’s ability to vote on the House floor if Manoogian is present.

Marino's attorney says he'll be reviewing the order Monday.

Marino says he and Manoogian had a relationship that ended more than a year ago.

Manoogian says his removal from House committees stemmed from that “volatile” relationship. Marino calls it “character assassination.”

