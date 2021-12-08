x
Michigan man charged in assault on officers in Capitol riot

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and accused of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers as part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington. The House is poised to launch a new investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday, Jan. 30, with expected approval of a 13-person select committee to probe the violent attack. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ROMEO, Mich. — A 41-year-old Michigan man has been arrested and accused of using chemical spray on law enforcement officers as part of a mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Washington, D.C., says Tim Boughner was charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon. 

Boughner is from Romeo, north of Detroit. 

He had an appearance Wednesday in federal court in Detroit and was ordered jailed pending a detention hearing Thursday. 

The government says video shows him using a chemical spray against officers attempting to secure the Capitol.

