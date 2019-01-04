INDIALANTIC, Fla. - Authorities in Florida are investigating a possible drowning after several people were rescued from strong rip currents and one Michigan man was left dead.

According to WFTV 9, the 60-year-old Michigan man was visiting the area and was pulled out of the water Saturday afternoon. Firefighters performed CPR before taking him to a medical center, but he did not survive.

Six other people were also rescued from rip currents, including the man's teenaged granddaughter.

The man's name, nor where he was from in Michigan, was immediately released by authorities.

