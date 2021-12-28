Michigan man sought in deaths of wife, her daughter slain by police

A man wanted in connection with the Christmas Day slayings of his 57-year-old wife and her 13-year-old daughter has been fatally shot by police searching for him.

Police Chief James White told reporters that 62-year-old Dwayne McDonald was killed Tuesday in an apartment a few miles north of downtown.

White says officers knocked on the apartment’s door and announced themselves before forcibly entering in.

He said a shot was fired, and police then fired on McDonald who died at the scene.

McDonald was believed to have been in hiding since Saturday’s shooting.

The bodies of his wife and her adoptive daughter were found at their home by relatives arriving for Christmas dinner.

