Michigan man suspected in Cannon Township death investigation arrested in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Michigan man wanted in connection to a death investigation in Cannon Township was arrested overnight in Toledo, Ohio.
The Kent County Sheriff's Office launched a death investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Drive NE around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a Rockford woman identified as Ciara Paul, 25, was located in her home with apparent stab wounds.
Paul's children, a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were found injured and transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment.
According to the Toledo Police Department, 29-year-old Jacob Alec Ryan was arrested Thursday evening at a Greyhound bus station.
He's a suspect wanted in connection to the death investigation.
He's being held at the Lucas County Jail on a fugitive warrant and homicide charge.
This is a developing story. Check back in for details.
