Michigan man suspected in Cannon Township death investigation arrested in Ohio

Authorities in Toledo arrested the man at a Greyhound bus station overnight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Michigan man wanted in connection to a death investigation in Cannon Township was arrested overnight in Toledo, Ohio.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office launched a death investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Drive NE around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police say a Rockford woman identified as Ciara Paul, 25, was located in her home with apparent stab wounds.

Paul's children, a 2-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were found injured and transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for treatment.

According to the Toledo Police Department, 29-year-old Jacob Alec Ryan was arrested Thursday evening at a Greyhound bus station.

He's a suspect wanted in connection to the death investigation.

He's being held at the Lucas County Jail on a fugitive warrant and homicide charge.

KCSO is conducting a death investigation in the 7000 block of Cannon Place Dr. N.E. in Cannon Township. The investigation is ongoing; however, there is no threat to the public. We will provide updates as they become available. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) September 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back in for details.

