Michigan officials answer voter questions at town hall

LANSING, Mich. — We are now less than one week away from the election, but some still have questions about how the voting process will look.

Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson answered some of those questions from voters in a town hall Wednesday evening.

During the event, Benson said that at this point you should not mail your absentee ballot in because we are so close to election day. Benson recommends signing the ballot and envelope and then dropping it off at your clerk's office or your local drop box.

Nessel said that if you already voted but changed your mind, you can go to your local clerk's office and change your vote. They will spoil your old ballot.

Nessel also talked about election day selfies:

"When you are inside the polling area it is very important that you not capture anyone else's ballot but your own. Obviously we have privacy laws when it comes to each and every person's vote, no one is allowed to know how another person has voted, but if you want to make it clear how you voted, you can take a picture of your own ballot," said Nessel.

