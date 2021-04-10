Michigan parents rally in support of health care workers, demand mask mandate for schools

Michigan parents rallied for health care workers along the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids. They're also calling for universal masking in all schools.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Concerned parents across West Michigan showed their support for health care workers while also calling for a mask mandate in public schools Monday morning.

The Michigan Parent Alliance for Safe Schools organized a day of action on National Child Health Day for the community to show their gratitude for health care workers in Grand Rapids, Royal Oak and Howell.

A small group of people showed up with signs along the Medical Mile in Grand Rapids.

“As parents, we are so grateful to all the doctors, nurses and health care professionals who worked tirelessly for nearly 19 months and made courageous sacrifices to save countless lives, and as Americans, we can show our support for these heroes by doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Marie Griffioen, a Kent County parent and member of Smart Science Alliance of Kent County said.

“The overwhelming of ICUs and hospital beds lies at the feet of those who refuse to fight the virus by getting a vaccine or wearing a mask. All Americans, especially anti-maskers, must now do our part to fight COVID-19 and provide relief to the health professionals who have kept us safe, by practicing science-based safety measures such as wearing masks in schools and getting vaccinations.”

The group is also calling on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to issue a public health order that will require masks to be worn in all schools statewide.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.