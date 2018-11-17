CARLETON, Mich. — An official says the police chief of a small southeastern Michigan community was accidentally shot in the foot after he slipped on ice and his gun discharged.

Carleton Village President Larry Buckingham tells the Monroe News that Chief Roy Johnson was taken to a hospital Thursday with what was described as a "minor gunshot wound." The newspaper says he's expected to be OK.

Carleton police were responding to a breaking and entering call in the village about 25 miles southwest of Detroit when Johnson slipped.

A suspect in the break-in was apprehended.

