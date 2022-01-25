x
News

Michigan police dog rescues man who got lost in frigid woods

A K-9 with the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office and his handler found a 58-year-old man who had not returned several hours after going for a walk.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock photo

ROSCOMMON, Mich. — Police say a northern Michigan police dog rescued a Pennsylvania man who got lost Sunday in a densely wooded area during frigid temperatures. 

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says Ghost and his handler, Deputy Dakota Darsow, were called Sunday night to Gerrish Township following a report that a 58-year-old man had not returned several hours after going for a walk in temperatures that were around 11 degrees.

The sheriff’s office says Ghost and Darsow tracked the man for about a half-mile through thick woods before finding him. 

The man, who told officers he had gone for a walk and got lost, was treated at a hospital.

