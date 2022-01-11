x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Michigan projects COVID-19 surge won't peak for some weeks

The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends that residents upgrade to an N95 mask or wear two masks that fit well.
Credit: GDM photo and video / stock.adobe.com

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan’s record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop. 

State health officials gave the outlook Tuesday while urging residents to help control the height of the crest. 

Health leaders, who are reluctant to reinstate restrictions, have implored people to voluntarily be vaccinated, get a booster shot if eligible, wear a well-fitting mask in public and avoid large gatherings. 

The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends that residents upgrade to an N95 mask or wear two masks that fit well.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel

 

In Other News

Fact-checking if the American Community Survey is legit.