Michigan projects COVID-19 surge won't peak for some weeks

The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends that residents upgrade to an N95 mask or wear two masks that fit well.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan’s record high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February before beginning to drop.

State health officials gave the outlook Tuesday while urging residents to help control the height of the crest.

Health leaders, who are reluctant to reinstate restrictions, have implored people to voluntarily be vaccinated, get a booster shot if eligible, wear a well-fitting mask in public and avoid large gatherings.

The director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends that residents upgrade to an N95 mask or wear two masks that fit well.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.