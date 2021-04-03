Michigan ramping up vaccine availability

Beginning on March 8th, adults in Michigan who are 50 or older and have a medical condition or disability will be eligible for the vaccine.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's vaccination efforts are ramping up.

Beginning on March 8th, adults in Michigan who are 50 or older and have a medical condition or disability will be eligible for the vaccine. Disability is defined as a physical or mental impairment that's limiting. Medical conditions that qualify are diabetes, heart condition, down syndrome and others.

But those are not the only groups that are eligible on the 8th.

"We also announced that people who are caregivers of children who has special healthcare needs can also be eligible to be vaccinated that starts Monday March 8th," says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Two weeks later, on March 22nd, anyone 50 or older can sign up for the vaccine. Doctor Khaldun says Michigan received more than 80,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson's single dose vaccine this week.

"It is more easily managed and not only is it one dose but it can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures which is really good for our storage and handling providers," says Khaldun.

President Joe Biden now says the U.S. expects to have enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated.

