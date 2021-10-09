x
Michigan redistricting commission to vote on draft maps

Once multiple drafts of congressional and legislative maps are approved in coming days, the public will be able to give feedback at five hearings.
Carlo Castiglione, with the United Association of Plumbers, was the only live, in-person speaker to address the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission during a meeting at Cadillac Place in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The commission met to talk about and work with mapping consultants on drawing lines for various voting districts in the state of Michigan. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — After seven weeks of mapping, Michigan's new redistricting commission is starting to vote on much-anticipated draft congressional and legislative plans. 

The maps, while not final and subject to future revisions, will give early indications of the panel's approach after voters empowered it — and not lawmakers — to draw lines to minimize partisan gerrymandering. The commission is under a crunch because of an unprecedented four-month-plus delay in census data needed for the once-a-decade redistricting process. 

Once multiple drafts of congressional and legislative maps are approved in coming days, the public will be able to give feedback at five hearings.

