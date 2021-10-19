x
Michigan redistricting panel: 'Show up, speak up' on maps

Members of Michigan’s redistricting commission are urging residents to speak up about draft congressional and legislative maps.
Richard Weiss studies a new map being talked about during the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting at Cadillac Place in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The commission met to talk about and work with mapping consultants on drawing lines for various voting districts in the state of Michigan. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)

The first of five public hearings will be held Wednesday in Detroit. The panel wants feedback on maps it drew collaboratively along with several more proposed by individual commissioners. 

Carlo Castiglione, with the United Association of Plumbers, was the only live, in-person speaker to address the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission during a meeting at Cadillac Place in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The commission met to talk about and work with mapping consultants on drawing lines for various voting districts in the state of Michigan. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via AP)

The voter-created panel is responsible for the once-a-decade redistricting instead of the Legislature, which controlled the process the last two decades. 

Public meetings also are scheduled for Thursday in Lansing, Friday in Grand Rapids, Monday in Gaylord and Oct. 26 in Flint. 

People will have 90 seconds to speak, in person or virtually.

