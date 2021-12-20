x
Michigan schools use therapy-based programs for 'overwhelmed' kids

Educators say many kids are still reeling from the pandemic and can't learn if they are struggling emotionally.
Second-graders listen to a lesson at Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Their teacher is one of many teachers at the school who've been trained to teach a social-emotional curriculum created at the University of Michigan called TRAILS. Research suggests TRAILS lessons for at-risk kids can reduce depression and improve coping skills — something district officials say has been particularly important during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)

PAW PAW, Mich. — Schools are turning to educational programs based on cognitive behavior therapy in an effort to help overwhelmed children stay in school and learn. 

Principles of this method are part of one rural Michigan district’s full embrace of social and emotional learning. 

Students at every grade level are taught how thoughts, feelings and behaviors are linked. They are learning how to control and reframe thoughts, which in turn can lead to more positive outcomes. 

Educators say many kids are still reeling from the pandemic and can't learn if they are struggling emotionally.

Paw Paw Schools offer mental health support

Trixie, a comfort dog, waits to greet students at the early elementary wing of the Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Principal Melissa Remillard, in red in background, and other staff members also greets students. Staff members, from teachers to kitchen staff and bus drivers, have received training in social-emotional support to help students, more of whom have struggled in the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)

