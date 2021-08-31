x
Michigan standardized testing show pandemic setbacks

All grades saw a decline in the percentage of students testing proficient or better in math from 2019 to 2021.
Credit: JR-50 - stock.adobe.com
A group of Kids students wearing medical masks in the classroom. An Asian woman teacher and students were discussing the lesson. Concept of prevention of the coronavirus outbreak And new normal

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan standardized test results released Tuesday showed gaps in students' learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, with state education officials noting lower than usual participation rates. 

Children in third to eighth grade and 11th grade take the M-STEP test, but were exempt from testing in the 2019-20 school year. All grades saw a decline in the percentage of students testing proficient or better in math from 2019 to 2021. 

Sixth-graders saw the biggest drop at 6.5% less students testing proficient or better in math. A similar decline was seen in social studies. 

Students in third through seventh grades saw a decline in English language arts scores. Eighth and 11th grade saw improvements.

