Michigan State gave victim degree decades after sexual harassment caused him to drop out

Jon Edwards says he stopped pursuing an advanced degree in history to protest the behavior of Harold Marcus, although he had just a few steps remaining.

A Michigan State University official personally delivered a doctorate degree to a New Jersey man in 2019, decades after he and his wife were sexually harassed by a professor when they were students.

Jon Edwards says he stopped pursuing an advanced degree in history to protest the behavior of Harold Marcus, although he had just a few steps remaining.

Edwards says Marcus would regularly talk to him about sex in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

Marcus died in 2003.

Edwards' wife says Marcus propositioned her for sex. She received $25,000 from Michigan State.

The Lansing State Journal says a 2019 investigation by Michigan State found that Marcus had violated the university's sexual misconduct policy.

RELATED VIDEO: MSU ranked 19th best team in new poll

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.