Michigan State Police asking for lightly used coat donations to help those in need

An officer with the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post is hoping you have an old coat in the closet you're not using.

Jessica Pen, a Motor Carrier Officer with the Sixth District Lakeview Post, wanted to find a way to help out her community, so she reached out to In the Image in Grand Rapids.

The organization agreed to partner up with the MSP Sixth District to set up coat donation boxes.

"If you don't wear it, bring it in because someone else needs it," Pen said.

"It doesn't have to be a winter coat, just any kind of coat that you have, even if it's a spring jacket."

MSP is looking for coats of all sizes from lightly used to new, as well as gloves.

So far, Officer Pen says she's received 12 coats

Right now, the MSP Lakeview Post, Grand Rapids Post and Ionia Scales are participating. More districts and locations are currently in the works.

If you're interested in donating a coat, you can call your nearest Michigan State Police Post.

