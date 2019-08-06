KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Friday, Michigan State Police dedicated a portion of M-44 to Trooper Timothy O'Neill, 28, who died on duty in 2017.

O'Neill, of the Rockford post, died on Sept. 20, 2017 after being critically injured in an on-duty motorcycle crash. He was on his patrol when the crash occurred.

The 28-year-old had been with Michigan State Police for three years, and he was just weeks away from getting married.

Kent County Sheriff's Office "Gone but never forgotten." Today, we had the honor of attending the dedication of a portion of M-44 in the memory of fallen Trooper Timothy O'Neill (end of watch 9/20/17).

