MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Wednesday morning in Montcalm County.

According to MSP, the armed robbery occurred at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Trufant Gas and Party store in Trufant, Michigan.

A witness described the suspect as a heavy-set white male wearing gray sweatpants, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and using a bandana as a mask. He presented a black bolt-action hunting rifle with a scope and a green sling while demanding cash.

The suspect carried a light blue bag which he used to take an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was seen driving a black 2008-2012 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 full-size pickup truck with an extended cab, no topper and "4x4" written on the side. It also has a chrome front bumper, plastic missing from the top of the tailgate and damage to the front right bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Montcalm Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

