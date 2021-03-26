Michigan State Police Rockford Post moves to new location

This weekend, an iconic building in Rockford will close its doors for good.

This weekend, an iconic building in Rockford will close its doors for good.

The Michigan State Police Rockford Post, which was built as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) Post in 1936, will continue its service with a purpose in a new location starting Monday.

Its current location on Northland Drive was the main road going north until the construction of US-131. Now, the building has more than served its purpose and “the post” has become part of the Grand Rapids Consolidated Project of the Michigan State Police (MSP).

The new facility, located at 2290 4 Mile Road in Walker, will bring three MSP units together into one building. The Grand Rapids Forensic Science Lab, Sixth District Headquarters, and Grand Rapids Post will now be co-located in a single, modern law enforcement complex, which will increase efficiency and decrease costs associated with maintaining and operating multiple, aging facilities.

“We are excited to be in a state-of-the-art facility while continuing to provide quality service to the public” said F/Lt. Chris McIntire, commander of the new Grand Rapids Post. “This move better serves our entire post area as it is close to the freeway and provides greater efficiency in providing service to Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon Counties.”

Work on the 100,000 square foot facility, constructed by Owen Ames and Kimball Construction Company and Hobbs and Black Architects, began with groundbreaking on August 16, 2018.

The Sixth District Headquarters is currently moving into the facility while the Forensic Science Lab and Computer Crimes Unit are scheduled to move in mid-April.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.