Michigan State Police searching for missing 16-year-old

Holly was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and black Adidas sandals. She was also wearing a heart necklace, a nose ring and a backpack.

MARSHALL, Michigan — Michigan State Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in the 400 block of West Green Street in Marshall at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Holly Ankney is described as white with blonde hair and green eyes, 5'5" tall and around 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and black Adidas sandals. Holly was also wearing a heart necklace, a nose ring and a backpack.

Holly has a tattoo of a face with sharp teeth on her right shoulder and a mushroom tattoo on her left shoulder.

She was last seen walking her Boston terrier.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.