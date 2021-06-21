Michigan State Police trooper involved in fatal shooting

The trooper attempted life-saving efforts until emergency medical personnel arrived, according to police, but the suspect later died.

HAMILTON, Michigan — One man is dead after a shooting involving a Michigan State Police trooper near Hamilton.

Police say it happened around 3 p.m. at a mobile home on Oak Road and 132nd Avenue. A trooper was responding to a report of a break-in and interrupted the suspect.

Police say the suspect was in the front yard when the officer arrived. The two got into a physical altercation and the officer fired his weapon. The trooper attempted life-saving efforts until emergency medical personnel arrived, according to police, but the suspect later died.

The trooper sustained injuries to his face and did not require hospitalization. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

